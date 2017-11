Nov 13 (Reuters) - Energy Transfer Partners LP

* Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. announces pricing of series A and series B preferred unit offering

* Energy Transfer Partners-‍priced underwritten public offering of 950,000 of series A cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred units at $1,000 per unit​

* Energy transfer partners priced 550,000 of its series B preferred units at a price of $1,000 per unit​