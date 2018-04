April 18 (Reuters) - Energy Transfer Partners LP:

* ENERGY TRANSFER PARTNERS, L.P. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SERIES C PREFERRED UNIT OFFERING

* ENERGY TRANSFER PARTNERS - PRICED PUBLIC OFFERING OF 18 MILLION OF 7.375% SERIES C FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE PERPETUAL PREFERRED UNITS

* ENERGY TRANSFER- PRICED AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF SERIES C PREFERRED UNIT OFFERING AT $25.00 PER UNIT RESULTING IN TOTAL PROCEEDS OF $450 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: