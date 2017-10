Sept 19 (Reuters) - Energy Transfer Partners Lp

* Energy Transfer receives FERC approval to resume horizontal directional drilling operations on the Rover Pipeline Project

* Energy Transfer Partners Lp - ‍drilling operations on nine HDD locations approved by FERC are expected to begin within week​

* Energy Transfer Partners Lp - ‍look forward to successfully placing full Rover Pipeline​ Project into service in end of Q1 of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: