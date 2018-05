BRIEF-Energy XXI Gulf Coast Announces Proposed Strategic Disposition Of Non-Core Assets And Related Asset Retirement Obligations To Orinoco Natural Resources

May 10 (Reuters) - Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc:

* ENERGY XXI GULF COAST ANNOUNCES PROPOSED STRATEGIC DISPOSITION OF NON-CORE ASSETS AND RELATED ASSET RETIREMENT OBLIGATIONS TO ORINOCO NATURAL RESOURCES

* ENERGY XXI GULF COAST INC - DEAL ELIMINATES APPROXIMATELY $320 MILLION OF UNDISCOUNTED P&A LIABILITY

* ENERGY XXI GULF COAST INC - ONR WOULD RECEIVE A 35% EQUITY OWNERSHIP POSITION IN EGC, PRO FORMA FOR DEAL

* ENERGY XXI GULF COAST INC - EGC WOULD ISSUE TO OEF $100 MILLION, TEN-YEAR, SECOND LIEN NOTE AMORTIZED RATABLY BEGINNING 2019, WITH 9% ANNUAL INTEREST

* ENERGY XXI GULF COAST INC - EGC WOULD PAY OEF UPFRONT CASH TOTALING $12.5 MILLION AT CLOSING, ADDITIONAL $12.5 MILLION SIX MONTHS FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSING