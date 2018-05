BRIEF-Energy XXI Gulf Coast Reports Q1 Loss Per Share Of $0.99 Including Items

May 10 (Reuters) - Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc:

* ENERGY XXI GULF COAST ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.99 INCLUDING ITEMS

* ESTIMATED Q2 PRODUCTION TO AVERAGE 24,500 TO 26,000 BARRELS OF OIL PER DAY

* PRODUCED AVERAGE OF APPROXIMATELY 26,600 BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT PER DAY IN QUARTER, OF WHICH 79% WAS OIL

* CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR Q2 ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $50 MILLION TO $60 MILLION

* CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 REMAIN WITHIN EXPECTED RANGE OF $145 MILLION TO $175 MILLION

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $122.2 MILLION VERSUS $158.1 MILLION

* ENERGY XXI GULF COAST - IN Q1 & INTO MAY, FACED INCREASED DOWNTIME ASSOCIATED WITH TEMPORARY SHUT-INS DUE TO FACILITY IMPROVEMENTS, PIPELINE PROBLEMS

* APRIL PRODUCTION WAS REDUCED BY ABOUT 4,800 BOE PER DAY FROM SHUT-INS

* CURRENT DAILY PRODUCTION IS AVERAGING ABOUT 27,000 BOE PER DAY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: