March 16 (Reuters) - Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc:

* ENERGY XXI GULF COAST ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $6.47

* PRODUCED AN AVERAGE OF APPROXIMATELY 27,600 BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT PER DAY (77% OIL) DURING Q4

* SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE IN RANGE OF $145 TO $175 MILLION

* Q4 LOSS INCLUDES NON-CASH CEILING TEST IMPAIRMENT CHARGE OF $145.1 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: