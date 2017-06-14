FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
June 14, 2017 / 9:18 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Energy XXI Gulf Coast says ‍implemented additional workforce reductions​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Energy Xxi Gulf Coast Inc:

* Energy XXI Gulf Coast provides operational update

* Says ‍implemented additional workforce reductions​

* Energy XXI Gulf Coast - ‍total headcount was reduced by about 18 pct which will result in severance and separation expenses of approximately $2.5 million in q2​

* Energy XXI Gulf Coast-will realize total of about $8 million-$8.5 million annualized general,administrative and lease operating expense savings from reduction

* Energy XXI Gulf Coast - total headcount was reduced by about 18 pct, will result in severance, separation expenses of about $2.5 million in q2 of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

