BRIEF-Enernoc Inc says terminated loan and security agreement between co and Silicon Valley Bank, dated August 11, 2014, as amended - SEC FILING​
#Market News
August 7, 2017 / 8:43 PM / in 4 days

BRIEF-Enernoc Inc says terminated loan and security agreement between co and Silicon Valley Bank, dated August 11, 2014, as amended - SEC FILING​

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Enernoc Inc

* Enernoc Inc - ‍on August 4, terminated loan and security agreement between co and Silicon Valley Bank, dated August 11, 2014, as amended - SEC Filing​

* Enernoc- ‍had no outstanding borrowings,posted cash into restricted accounts to replace about $19 million of outstanding letters of credit under credit agreement​

* Enernoc Inc - ‍company did not incur any early termination penalties in connection with termination of credit agreement​ Source text: (bit.ly/2hCUGVp) Further company coverage:

