BRIEF-Enerpac Tool Group Provides COVID-19 Update

April 8 (Reuters) - Enerpac Tool Group Corp:

* ENERPAC TOOL GROUP PROVIDES COVID-19 UPDATE

* ENERPAC TOOL - COVID-19 IMPACT NOW BEING REFLECTED IN LOWER GLOBAL ORDER RATES FOR BUSINESS & IS CREATING ADDITIONAL UNCERTAINTY ABOUT FUTURE DEMAND

* ENERPAC TOOL GROUP CORP - IMPLEMENTING PROACTIVE COST MEASURES TO KEEP PACE WITH VOLATILE MARKET CONDITIONS

* ENERPAC TOOL GROUP CORP - IMPLEMENTED A TWO-WEEK FURLOUGH PROGRAM FOR ALL U.S. BASED SALARIED EMPLOYEES

* ENERPAC TOOL GROUP CORP - SUSPENDED COMPANY'S FY'20 ANNUAL BONUS PROGRAM FOR ALL U.S. BASED SALARIED EMPLOYEES