BRIEF-Enerplus Announces Fourth Quarter 2017 Production And Provides Expected Impact Of U.S. Tax Changes

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Enerplus Corp:

* ENERPLUS ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2017 PRODUCTION AND PROVIDES EXPECTED IMPACT OF U.S. TAX CHANGES

* ENERPLUS CORP - PRODUCTION FOR Q4 OF 2017 WAS APPROXIMATELY 88,600 BOE PER DAY, INCREASE OF 12% FROM Q3 OF 2017

* ENERPLUS CORP - PRODUCTION OUTPERFORMANCE IN Q4 WAS DRIVEN IN PART BY HIGHER THAN FORECASTED NORTH DAKOTA VOLUMES

* ENERPLUS SAYS EXPECTS TO REALIZE REFUND OF ABOUT $85 MILLION BETWEEN 2018 AND 2021 RELATED TO CURRENT AMT CREDIT CARRYOVERS

* ENERPLUS - SEES U.S. TAX CHANGES TO INCREASE INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF BETWEEN C$40 MILLION-C$60 MILLION, WITH DECREASE TO QUARTER-END DEC 31 DEFERRED INCOME TAX ASSET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: