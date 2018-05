BRIEF-Enerplus Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share C$0.12

May 3 (Reuters) - Enerplus Corp:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.12

* 2018 ADJUSTED FUNDS FLOW EXPECTED TO EXCEED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AND DIVIDENDS BY APPROXIMATELY $100 MILLION

* ENERPLUS - PRODUCTION IN Q1 OF 2018 AVERAGED 85,080 BOE PER DAY, INCLUDING 41,528 BARRELS PER DAY OF CRUDE OIL (90%) AND NATURAL GAS LIQUIDS (10%)

* Q2 LIQUIDS PRODUCTION EXPECTED TO AVERAGE BETWEEN 48,000 TO 50,000 BARRELS PER DAY

* SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF $535 MILLION TO $585 MILLION

* NATURAL GAS PRODUCTION FOR Q1 AVERAGED 261 MMCF PER DAY, A 4% INCREASE FROM PRIOR QUARTER

* SEES 2018 AVERAGE ANNUAL PRODUCTION OF 86,000 BOE/DAY TO 91,000 BOE/DAY

* SEES 2018 AVERAGE ANNUAL CRUDE OIL AND NATURAL GAS LIQUIDS PRODUCTION OF 46,000 BBLS/DAY TO 50,000 BBLS/DAY

* HAS AN AVERAGE OF 21,500 BARRELS/DAY OF CRUDE OIL PROTECTED FOR REMAINDER OF 2018

* HAS AVERAGE 21,300 BARRELS PER DAY CRUDE OIL PROTECTED IN 2019, AND 6,000 BARRELS PER DAY OF CRUDE OIL PROTECTED IN 2020

* FOR NATURAL GAS, ENERPLUS HAS 37,800 MCF PER DAY PROTECTED FOR REMAINDER OF 2018