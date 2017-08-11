FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Enerplus reports Q2 earnings per share C$0.53
Sections
Featured
When neutron stars collide
science
When neutron stars collide
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Venezuela
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 11, 2017 / 10:17 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Enerplus reports Q2 earnings per share C$0.53

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Enerplus Corp

* Enerplus announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.53

* Enerplus Corp - second quarter 2017 production averaged 86,209 BOE per day, including 40,994 barrels per day of crude oil and natural gas liquids

* Enerplus Corp - increasing its 2017 annual average production guidance range to 84,000 to 86,000 BOE per day

* Sees 2017 annual average liquids guidance to 39,500 to 41,500 barrels per day

* Enerplus Corp - production is expected to significantly build later in year with capital activity in the third quarter driving strong volumes into Q4

* Enerplus Corp - remains well positioned to achieve its Q4 production guidance of 86,000 to 91,000 BOE per day including 43,000 to 48,000 barrels per day of liquids. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.