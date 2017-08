Aug 10 (Reuters) - EnerSys-

* EnerSys announces stock repurchase authorization and quarterly dividend

* EnerSys - ‍announced board of directors has established a new $100 million stock repurchase authorization with no expiration date​

* EnerSys - ‍declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.175 per share of common stock​