April 27 (Reuters) - ENERTIME SAS:

* FY NET LOSS EUR 1.4 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 1.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR 1.3 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 1.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EUR 1.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ORDER BOOK AS OF JANUARY 1, 2020 OF EUR 4.6 MILLION

* TO DATE LOW IMPACT ON INDUSTRIAL ACTIVITY FROM THE COVID-19 CRISIS

* CONSIDERS THAT IT HAS THE FINANCIAL MEANS TO ENSURE BUSINESS CONTINUITY OVER THE NEXT TWELVE MONTHS Source text: bit.ly/2VYrXLC Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)