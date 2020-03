BRIEF-Enertime : Has Not Interrupted Its Activities Due To Coronavirus

March 19 (Reuters) - ENERTIME SAS:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: HAS NOT INTERRUPTED ITS ACTIVITIES, TELEWORKING IS ORGANIZED AND TEAMS ARE OPERATIONAL

* ANTICIPATES A MINIMUM DELAY OF THREE MONTHS FOR CURRENT PROJECTS INTERNATIONAL EXECUTION

* ON CORONAVIRUS: RESTART OF ACTIVITY IN CHINA AND ASIA IN GENERAL GENERATES NUMEROUS EXCHANGES WITH POTENTIAL CUSTOMERS IN THIS REGION, ALLOWING SOCIETY TO REMAIN CONFIDENT ABOUT POTENTIAL NEWS SIGNING ORDERS IN ASIA IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2020

* ON CORONAVIRUS: ENERTIME TOOK THE DECISION TO POSTPONE NON-EMERGENCY ON-SITE AND IN-SITU INTERVENTIONS BY WORKSHOP

* ON CORONAVIRUS: ANTICIPATES LESS DELAY EXPECTED FOR PROJECTS IN FRANCE

* ON CORONAVIRUS: THUS PUTTING MOST MAINTENANCE TEAMS OUT OF WORK. AND, HAS INTRODUCED TELEWORKING FOR REST OF THE STAFF OUTSIDE GENERAL DIRECTORATE

* COMPANY’S EXPOSURE TO CHINESE MARKET HAS NOT, TO DATE, HAD SERIOUS CONSEQUENCES ON BUSINESS AND OUR CHINESE CLIENTS HONOUR THEIR COMMITMENTS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: HAS ASKED TO BENEFIT FROM ECONOMIC SUPPORT MEASURES IMPLEMENTED BY GOVERNMENT

* THE 2020 RESULTS SHOULD SHOW LITTLE IMPACT IN TERMS OF REVENUE