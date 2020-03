March 18 (Reuters) - Enervit SpA:

* FY REVENUE EUR 63.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 61.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 0.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* DUE TO POSSIBLE GLOBAL ECONOMIC IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS, MARKET SCENARIO IN COMING MONTHS FOR SECTOR IN WHICH ENERVIT OPERATES, REMAINS CHARACTERIZED BY UNCERTAINTY AND VOLATILITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)