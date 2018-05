May 3 (Reuters) - Engage:BDR Ltd:

* ENTERED BINDING TERM SHEET TO BUY ADCEL INC. FOR $4.5 MILLION

* CONSIDERATION PAYABLE IN FULLY PAID SHARES IN CO TO BE ISSUED TO VENDORS AT EQUIVALENT OF $0.22 CENTS PER SHARE, USD $1 MLN IN CASH

* PROPOSED ADCEL ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO IMMEDIATELY ADD A$2 MLN IN REVENUES IN FIRST FULL YEAR AFTER COMPLETION

* CONDUCTED ASSOCIATED CAPITAL RAISING, TO RAISE AUD$2 MLN AT $0.16 CENTS PER SHARE