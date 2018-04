April 9 (Reuters) - Engage:BDR Ltd:

* ‍ANNUAL REVENUES EXPECTED TO GROW TO BETWEEN A$24.0 MILLION - A$24.5 MILLION IN 2018​

* ‍EBITDA FOR FY EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN A$1.25 MILLION AND A$1.5 MILLION​