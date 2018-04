BRIEF-Engaged Capital Reports 5.2 Pct Stake In Aratana Therapeutics Inc, As Of April 4, 2018 SEC Filing

April 5 (Reuters) - Aratana Therapeutics Inc:

* SEC FILING

* ENGAGED CAPITAL LLC SAYS PURCHASED ARATANA THERAPEUTICS’ SHARES BASED ON BELIEF THAT THE SHARES, WHEN PURCHASED, WERE UNDERVALUED

* ENGAGED CAPITAL LLC SAYS HAS ENGAGED, TO CONTINUE TO ENGAGE, IN COMMUNICATIONS WITH ARATANA THERAPEUTICS BOARD FOR MEANS TO CREATE STOCKHOLDER VALUE

* ON MARCH 23, DELIVERED LETTER TO ARATANA THERAPEUTICS NOMINATING CRAIG BARBAROSH, ERIC ENDE, LOWELL ROBINSON FOR ELECTION TO BOARD ‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2HaDmA3) Further company coverage: