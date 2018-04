BRIEF-Engaged Capital Reports 6 Pct Stake In Apogee Enterprises

April 17 (Reuters) - Engaged Capital:

* ENGAGED CAPITAL REPORTS 6 PERCENT STAKE IN APOGEE ENTERPRISES AS OF APRIL 12 - SEC FILING

* ENGAGED CAPITAL SAYS PURCHASED APOGEE ENTERPRISES’ SHARES BASED ON ITS BELIEF THAT SHARES, WHEN PURCHASED, WERE “UNDERVALUED” - SEC FILING

* ENGAGED CAPITAL - DISCUSSED, INTEND TO CONTINUE TO DISCUSS, WITH APOGEE ENTERPRISES’ BOARD WAYS TO POTENTIALLY IMPROVE CAPITAL ALLOCATION PRACTICES

* ENGAGED CAPITAL - TO ALSO DISCUSS WITH APOGEE ENTERPRISES' BOARD WAYS TO POTENTIALLY IMPROVE OPERATIONAL IMPROVEMENT PLANS, CORPORATE GOVERNANCE Source: (bit.ly/2qDuDj5) Further company coverage: