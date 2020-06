June 12 (Reuters) - Engenco Ltd:

* CO’S BUSINESS UNITS CONTINUED TO TRADE DURING VARIOUS STAGES OF COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS WITH SOME EFFECTS ON OPERATIONS

* COVID-19 IMPACTED HEDEMORA TURBO AND DIESEL IN SWEDEN, WHICH IS CURRENTLY OPERATING WITH REDUCED WORKFORCE

* SEEN SOME DELAYS & DEFERRALS IN CAPITAL PURCHASING COMMITMENTS & NEW PROJECTS BY CUSTOMERS IN SWEDEN