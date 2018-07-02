FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 2, 2018 / 9:22 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-ENGIE and SUSI to construct 208 MW Norwegian wind farm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 2 (Reuters) - Engie SA:

* ENGIE and SUSI have signed the financing agreements for Project Tonstad, a 208 MW wind farm in Norway selling power under a 25-year offtake agreement with aluminium producer Hydro

* Swiss firm SUSI Partners AG (SUSI) provided financial structuring support and the SUSI Renewable Energy Fund II will be the majority investor in the wind park with a stake of 80%

* ENGIE developed the project and will continue to manage the construction and provide operational support to the windfarm, retaining a 20% stake in the project.

