July 31 (Reuters) - Engie SA:

* ENGIE INEO ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT IT HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE POWERLINES

* ENGIE INEO BUYING POWERLINES, LEADING EUROPEAN FULL-SERVICE PROVIDER OF CRITICAL ELECTRICAL INFRASTRUCTURE, FROM FUNDS ADVISED BY GILDE BUY OUT PARTNERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)