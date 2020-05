BRIEF-Engie Q1 EBITDA Stable At 3.1 Billion Euros

May 12 (Reuters) -

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 16.5 BILLION VERSUS EUR 17.1 BILLION YEAR AGO

* END-MARCH NET FINANCIAL DEBT EUR 27.9 BILLION, UP 2.0 BILLION COMPARED TO DECEMBER 31, 2019

* END-MARCH CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS EUR 0.2 BILLION VERSUS EUR 0.1 BILLION YEAR AGO

* AT THIS STAGE, IMPACT OF COVID-19 UNQUANTIFIABLE : ENGIE TO UPDATE ITS FORWARD FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

* HAS SECURED STRONG LIQUIDITY POSITION OF ABOVE EUR 19 BILLION TO MITIGATE COVID-19 IMPACT

* ON COVID-19 : MAINTENANCE CAPEX IS BEING REDUCED OR POSTPONED

* HAS FINE-TUNED ITS MARKET RATIONALISATION TARGET WITH DECISION TO EXIT OVER 25 COUNTRIES BY 2021

* Q1 EBITDA EUR 3.1 BILLION VERSUS EUR 3.1 BILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)