April 9 (Reuters) - ENGIE SA:

* TOGETHER WITH AXIUM, ACQUIRES ENERGY SYSTEM SERVING SIX HARVARD-AFFILIATED MEDICAL INSTITUTIONS IN THE U.S.

* ENERGY SYSTEM SERVES 5 HOSPITALS, HARVARD MEDICAL SCHOOL, SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH UNDER CONTRACT UNTIL 2051 Source text: bit.ly/2Ey4ZjA Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)