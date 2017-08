BRIEF-Engility Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.60

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Engility Holdings Inc

* Engility reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.60

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.20

* Q2 revenue $495 million versus i/b/e/s view $504.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company reiterates fiscal year 2017 guidance

* Total backlog at end of q2 of 2017 was $3.7 billion, an increase of 21% from q2 of 2016

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.12, revenue view $2.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S