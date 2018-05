May 1 (Reuters) - Engility Holdings Inc:

* ENGILITY WINS $90 MILLION NAVY ENTERPRISE SERVICES SUPPORT TASK ORDER

* ENGILITY HOLDINGS INC - TACNET TECHNICAL AND PRODUCTION SUPPORT TASK ORDER WAS AWARDED BY SPACE AND NAVAL WARFARE SYSTEMS CENTER ATLANTIC

* ENGILITY - WON FIVE-YEAR, $90 MILLION SEAPORT-E TASK ORDER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: