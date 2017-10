Sept 12 (Reuters) - Engine Capital LP:

* Engine Capital LP delivers letter to team inc board of directors

* Engine Capital says believes Team Inc is “deeply undervalued”

* Engine Capital says urges Team Inc board to form a cost-cutting committee, form a CEO search committee, improve co’s corporate governance

* Engine Capital says if Team Inc unwilling to follow steps suggested by engine, engine calls on board to review strategic alternatives