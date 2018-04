April 18 (Reuters) - ENGlobal Corp:

* ENGLOBAL ENGAGES B. RILEY FBR FOR REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES TO INCREASE SHAREHOLDER VALUE

* ENGLOBAL CORP - HAS INITIATED A REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES

* ENGLOBAL CORP - ALTERNATIVES COULD INCLUDE STRATEGIC MERGERS, REVERSE MERGERS, ISSUANCE OR BUYBACK OF PUBLIC SHARES

* ENGLOBAL CORP - ALTERNATIVES COULD ALSO INCLUDE PURCHASE OR SALE OF SPECIFIC ASSETS