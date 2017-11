Nov 3 (Reuters) - ENGlobal Corp

* ENGlobal reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.44

* ENGlobal Corp qtrly ‍revenue $12.9 million versus $16 million​

* ENGlobal Corp - qtrly ‍results included $11.3 million non-cash charge relating to valuation allowance that was taken against co’s deferred tax assets​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: