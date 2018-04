BRIEF-EnGold Announces $3.5 Million Financing

April 16 (Reuters) - EnGold Mines Ltd:

* ENGOLD ANNOUNCES $3,520,000 FINANCING

* ENGOLD MINES - ENGAGED CANACCORD GENUITY TO ACT AS AGENT TO OFFER FOR SALE 10 MILLION FLOW-THROUGH UNITS OF CO AT A PRICE OF $0.30/FLOW-THROUGH UNIT

* ENGOLD MINES - ENGAGED CANACCORD GENUITY TO ACT AS AGENT TO ALSO OFFER FOR SALE 2 MILLION NON-FLOW-THROUGH UNITS OF CO AT A PRICE OF $0.26/COMMON UNIT

* ENGOLD MINES - GROSS PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF FLOW-THROUGH UNITS WILL BE USED TO CONTINUE EXPLORATION OF CO’S LAC LA HACHE COPPER, GOLD, SILVER PROPERTY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)