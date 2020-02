Feb 27 (Reuters) - Engro Corporation Ltd:

* QTRLY REVENUE S$39.2 MILLION VERSUS S$33.5 MILLION

* RECOMMENDS FIRST AND FINAL CASH DIVIDEND OF 2.50 CENTS PER SHARE

* COVID-19 OUTBREAK EXPECTED TO AFFECT JV OPERATIONS IN CHINA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)