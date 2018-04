April 25 (Reuters) - Eniro AB:

* ENIRO AB Q1 EBITDA DECREASED BY 19% TO SEK 48 M (59)

* ENIRO AB Q1 TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE AMOUNTED TO SEK 354 M (432), A DECREASE OF 18%.

* ENIRO AB SAYS ACTION PROGRAM TO FURTHER REDUCE COSTS IN 2018 BY MORE THAN SEK 100 M HAS LARGELY BEEN IMPLEMENTED (Reporting by Simon Johnson)