BRIEF-Eniro announces outcome of cash issue, raises around 278 mln SEK

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Eniro AB

* Final outcome of Eniro’s cash issue

* Says ‍final result of Eniro abs (publ) (“eniro” or “company”) shows that 1,906,745,507 class a ordinary shares, equivalent to approximately 51.39 percent of total offering, were subscribed for with subscription rights​

* Says ‍99,823,525 class a ordinary shares, equivalent to approximately 2.69 percent of total offering, were subscribed for without subscription rights​

* Says ‍remaining 1,704,040,318 class a ordinary shares, equivalent to approximately 45.92 percent of total offering, were allocated to guarantee consortium​

* Says ‍has raised approximately SEK 278.3 million through cash issue before issue costs​