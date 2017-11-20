BRIEF-Eniro announces outcome of cash issue, raises around 278 mln SEK

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Eniro AB
* Final outcome of Eniro’s cash issue
* Says final result of Eniro abs (publ) (“eniro” or “company”) shows that 1,906,745,507 class a ordinary shares, equivalent to approximately 51.39 percent of total offering, were subscribed for with subscription rights
* Says 99,823,525 class a ordinary shares, equivalent to approximately 2.69 percent of total offering, were subscribed for without subscription rights
* Says remaining 1,704,040,318 class a ordinary shares, equivalent to approximately 45.92 percent of total offering, were allocated to guarantee consortium
* Says has raised approximately SEK 278.3 million through cash issue before issue costs