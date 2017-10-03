FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Eniro asks to complete exchange offers despite not achieving due acceptance level
Sections
Featured
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
Politics
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
October 3, 2017 / 6:08 AM / 17 days ago

BRIEF-Eniro asks to complete exchange offers despite not achieving due acceptance level

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Eniro Ab

* says awaits information from banks and underwriting consortium

* has for exchange offers as a part of eniro’s recapitalisation plan received acceptance of 74.12% for preference shares and 88.89% for convertible bond

* The exchange offers were conditioned on acceptance of 95% from preference shareholders as well as holders of convertible bonds

* has on its part decided to complete exchange offers at achieved level of acceptance

* completion does however require consent from bank consortium and underwriting consortium

* therefore, eniro has requested such consent and asked for a quick reply

* if consent is not given, eniro will apply for a company reorganization at district court Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.