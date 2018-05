May 2 (Reuters) - Eniro AB:

* ENIRO FINLAND TO ACQUIRE ELISA’S CUSTOMER SERVICE AND CORPORATE SWITCHBOARD OUTSOURCING BUSINESSES

* SAYS 60 EMPLOYEES WORKING IN ACQUIRED BUSINESS UNITS IN TAMPERE AND TURKU WILL BE EMPLOYED BY ENIRO AND JOIN EXISTING STAFF IN ENIRO BUSINESS UNITS IN THOSE CITIES

* SAYS INCLUDING THOSE ON SHORT-TERM CONTRACTS, TOTAL ENIRO STAFF IN TAMPERE AND TURKU NOW NUMBER APPROXIMATELY 100