2 hours ago
BRIEF-Eniro Q2 EBITDA sharply down, sales drop 14 pct
Kim holds off on Guam; Seoul vows to prevent war
Kim holds off on Guam; Seoul vows to prevent war
Abe sends ritual offering to war dead on WW2 anniversary
Abe sends ritual offering to war dead on WW2 anniversary
Vanguard seeks corporate climate change risk disclosure
Vanguard seeks corporate climate change risk disclosure
August 15, 2017 / 6:09 AM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Eniro Q2 EBITDA sharply down, sales drop 14 pct

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Eniro AB

* Q2 total operating revenue amounted to SEK 426 m (496), a decrease of 14%.

* Q2 EBITDA decreased by 66% to SEK 39 m (116)

* Says the board is still of the opinion that we will be successful with the ongoing recapitalization

* Rest of 2017 and 2018: "We continue to trim costs, and our sales focus will be on reversing the historic trend of a contracting customer base, which has been one of our greatest challenges" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

