BRIEF-Eniro Q2 EBITDA sharply down, sales drop 14 pct

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Eniro AB

* Q2 total operating revenue amounted to SEK 426 m (496), a decrease of 14%.

* Q2 EBITDA decreased by 66% to SEK 39 m (116)

* Says the board is still of the opinion that we will be successful with the ongoing recapitalization

* Rest of 2017 and 2018: "We continue to trim costs, and our sales focus will be on reversing the historic trend of a contracting customer base, which has been one of our greatest challenges"