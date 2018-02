Feb 9 (Reuters) - Eniro Ab:

* Q4 REVENUES 374 MILLION SEK (479)‍​

* Q4 EBITDA 33 MILLION SEK ‍​(72)

* SAYS SEES LOWER COSTS BY OVER 100 MILLION SEK IN 2018

* PROPOSES NO DIVIDEND ‍​ (Reporting By Olof Swahnberg)