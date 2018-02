Feb 13 (Reuters) - Eniro Ab:

* ‍ENIRO‘S YEAR-END REPORT 2017 - TRANSLATION​

* ‍FY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE AMOUNTED TO SEK 1,595 M (1,967), A DECREASE OF 19%​

* ‍FY EBITDA DECREASED BY 60% TO SEK 173 M​

* FY ‍NET INCOME FOR PERIOD WAS SEK 76 M​

* FY ‍EARNINGS PER ORDINARY SHARE FOR PERIOD WERE SEK 0.05 (-1.88) BEFORE AND AFTER DILUTION​

* Q4 ‍TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE AMOUNTED TO SEK 374 M (479), A DECREASE OF 22%​

* Q4 ‍EARNINGS PER ORDINARY SHARE FOR PERIOD WERE SEK 0.06 (-0.10) BEFORE AND AFTER DILUTION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: