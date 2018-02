Feb 12 (Reuters) - ENL Commercial Ltd:

* HY PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION OF 29.9 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 3.2 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO‍​

* EXPECT THAT GROUP WILL CONTINUE TO PERFORM WELL FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR

* FOR 6 MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, TURNOVER 1.64 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 1.33 BILLION RUPEES Source text (bit.ly/2G61Zfz) Further company coverage: