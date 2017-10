Sept 29 (Reuters) - ENL Land Ltd

* FY BASIC EPS 2.81 RUPEES

* FY TURNOVER 10.7 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 6.33 BILLION RUPEES

* OUTLOOK FOR THE COMING YEAR LOOKS PROMISING NOTWITHSTANDING THE CHALLENGES FACED BY OUR SUGAR ACTIVITIES‍​

* FY DIVIDEND 1.18 RUPEES PER SHARE