BRIEF-Enlink Midstream Announces 30% Reduction To 2020 Capital Expenditures And Prioritizes Financial Flexibility

March 17 (Reuters) - EnLink Midstream LLC:

* ENLINK MIDSTREAM ANNOUNCES 30% REDUCTION TO 2020 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AND PRIORITIZES FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY

* ENLINK MIDSTREAM LLC - HAS REDUCED ITS 2020 TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES, NET TO ENLINK GUIDANCE BY APPROXIMATELY 30%

* ENLINK MIDSTREAM LLC - REVISED 2020 TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES GUIDANCE IS $225 MILLION TO $285 MILLION

* ENLINK MIDSTREAM LLC - HAS NO PLANS TO ACCESS CAPITAL MARKETS DURING 2020

* ENLINK MIDSTREAM LLC - PREPARED TO MAKE FURTHER ADJUSTMENTS TO ITS CAPITAL PROGRAM, AS NECESSARY

* ENLINK MIDSTREAM LLC - MAINTAINS ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PLAN TO FULLY SELF-FUND ALL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES DURING 2020

* ENLINK MIDSTREAM - EXITED 2019 WITH $1.75 BILLION UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND NO NEAR-TERM DEBT MATURITIES

* ENLINK MIDSTREAM LLC - HAS OPTION OF REPAYING TERM LOAN BY DRAWING ON $1.75 BILLION UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: