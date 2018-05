BRIEF-Enlink Midstream Qtrly Diluted Common Unit $0.07

May 1 (Reuters) - EnLink Midstream LLC:

* ENLINK MIDSTREAM REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS, REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE, AND ANNOUNCES STACK CRUDE OIL GATHERING EXPANSION

* ENLINK MIDSTREAM LLC - FOR ENLINK MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,761.7 MILLION VERSUS $1,321.9 MILLION

* ENLINK MIDSTREAM LLC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES$1,761.7 MILLION VERSUS $1,321.9 MILLION

* ENLINK MIDSTREAM LLC - FOR ENLINK MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, QTRLY DILUTED COMMON UNIT OF $0.06

* ENLINK MIDSTREAM LLC QTRLY DILUTED COMMON UNIT $0.07

* ENLINK MIDSTREAM LLC - FULL-YEAR 2018 GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURE OUTLOOK NET TO ENLK IS NOW AT A RANGE OF $580 MILLION TO $710 MILLION

* ENLINK MIDSTREAM LLC - FULL-YEAR 2018 GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURE OUTLOOK NET TO ENLC HAS INCREASED WITH EXPECTED RANGE NOW BEING $50 MILLION TO $60 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: