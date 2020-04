April 13 (Reuters) - Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd:

* ENLIVEX SELECTED BY THE ISRAEL INNOVATION AUTHORITY TO RECEIVE $1.5 MILLION GRANT TO FUND COVID-19 AND SEPSIS CLINICAL TRIALS

* ENLIVEX THERAPEUTICS - IIA SELECTED CO'S PLANNED COVID-19 & SEPSIS CLINICAL PROGRAMS TO RECEIVE ABOUT $1.5 MILLION GRANT FOR PERIOD THROUGH Q1 2021