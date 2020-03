March 3 (Reuters) - Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd:

* ENLIVEX THERAPEUTICS LTD - CONFIRMS PUBLIC STATEMENTS MADE BY HEAD OF ISRAEL ECONOMIC AND COMMERCIAL MISSION TO SOUTH KOREA

* ENLIVEX THERAPEUTICS - TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM COMPLETED TRIAL OF FIRST CLINICAL TRIAL IN PATIENTS WITH SEPSIS EXPECTED TO BE PUBLISHED IN MARCH 2020