April 24 (Reuters) - Ennis Inc:

* ENNIS, INC. REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED FEBRUARY 28, 2018 AND SETS RECORD DATE FOR ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.32 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 0.6 PERCENT TO $87.1 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: