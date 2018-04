BRIEF-Enova, Operating Units Entered Into Amendment Of Revolving Credit Agreement

April 19 (Reuters) - Enova International Inc:

* ENOVA SAYS ON APRIL 13, CO & OPERATING UNITS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT OF ASSET-BASED SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A SYNDICATE OF BANKS

* ENOVA INTERNATIONAL SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING LIMIT TO $75 MILLION FROM $40 MILLION IN ORIGINAL CREDIT FACILITY - SEC FILING

* ENOVA INTERNATIONAL SAYS MATURITY DATE OF MAY 1, 2020, & INTEREST RATE ON BORROWINGS OF PRIME RATE + 1.00% REMAIN SAME AS ORIGINAL CREDIT FACILITY