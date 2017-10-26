FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Enova posts Q3 adj. earnings per share $0.25
#Market News
October 26, 2017 / 8:42 PM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Enova posts Q3 adj. earnings per share $0.25

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Enova International Inc

* Enova reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.25

* Q3 loss per share $0.10

* Q3 revenue $217.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $209.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Enova International Inc - ‍for Q4 of 2017, Enova expects total revenue of $220 million to $240 million​

* Enova International - ‍for Q4 of 2017, Enova expects GAAP results in range of $0.01 diluted loss per share to profit of $0.18 per diluted eps​

* Enova International Inc - ‍for full year 2017, Enova expects total revenue of $820 million to $840 million​

* Enova International - ‍for full year 2017, Enova expects GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.65 to $0.84, adjusted earnings per share of $1.24 to $1.43​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
