BRIEF-Enphase Energy Enters Second Amendment To Amended And Restated Loan And Security Agreement

March 5 (Reuters) - Enphase Energy Inc:

* ENPHASE ENERGY - ON FEB 28, ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* ENPHASE ENERGY - AMENDMENT DECREASES AMOUNT OF REPAYMENTS REQUIRED UNDER LOAN DEAL BY 50% FROM MARCH 1, 2018 THROUGH DEC. 31, 2018 - SEC FILING

* ENPHASE ENERGY - AMENDMENT AMENDS THE AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED FEBRUARY 10, 2017

* ENPHASE ENERGY - AMENDMENT PROVIDES CO SHALL NOT PREPAY ANY PART OF TERM LOAN FROM MARCH 1 TO DEC. 31 WITHOUT COLLATERAL AGENT'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT