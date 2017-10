Oct 30 (Reuters) - EnPro Industries Inc

* EnPro Industries Inc reports results for the third quarter of 2017

* EnPro Industries Inc - qtrly net sales $343.7 million versus $292.7‍​ million

* EnPro Industries Inc - qtrly adjusted diluted earnings per share $0.73

* EnPro Industries Inc - increasing guidance for 2017 adjusted ebitda from previous range of $200-$205 million to revised range of $207-$212 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: